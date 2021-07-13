Chicago Rapper Londre Sylvester Shot 64 Times In Ambush Just After Being Released From Jail

A Chicago rapper died in a hail of bullets as he was being released from jail, and two others were wounded in the attack on Saturday (July 10), police say.

Londre Sylvester, also who also went by the hip-hop monikers KTS Dre and Kutthroat Dreko, was shot in the head and body 64 times outside of the Cook County jail, the Chicago Tribune reports. He was pronounced dead at Chicago’s Mount Sinai hospital about an hour after the shooting.



One of the other victims, a 60-year-old woman who was with him, was struck in the knee and is listed in good condition at a local hospital. Another woman suffered a graze wound to her mouth and is also listed in good condition.



Officials say Sylvester had just been released from custody and was fitted for an electronic monitor as a bail condition. He and the 60-year-old woman were walking to an awaiting vehicle when the suspects pulled up, jumped out of their cars and began firing at them.



After the shooting, the suspects got back into their cars and sped off, going in different directions, Chicago police said. “It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” a police report says, according to the Tribune. Surveillance cameras will be reviewed from the area, police say.



Sylvester, 31, was being held for a violation of a bail bond for allegedly violating the conditions of his release on a 2020 felony gun charge. On July 1, he was ordered held on $50,000 bail, but posted the $5,000 requirement on Friday (July 9).



According to the Chicago Sun-Times, it is not clear why he didn’t leave Cook County jail until the next day, or how his assailants knew when he’d be walking out. However, police reports identified him as an alleged gang member and had the meaning of the acronym KTS (“Kill To Survive”) tattooed on his neck.



Questions about Sylvester’s shooting death to the Cook County Sheriff's Department were deferred to the Chicago Police, which has not released any further details on the incident.



A woman, who withheld her identity, heard the shooting while visiting another person being held told the Sun-Times that she at first thought it was fireworks, but it turned out to be something much more dangerous.



“We were talking from car to car, and I looked at her and said, ‘Those sounded really close,” she told the Sun-Times. “Moments later, I heard two pops in front of the visiting area, then more in a cadence that couldn’t be anything but gunshots.”