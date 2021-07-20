Fat Joe Checked On Biz Markie’s Family Every Week For A Year Before His Death

On July 16, legendary beatboxer, DJ, and rapper Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, passed away at 57 years old. While tributes have been pouring in, Markie’s wife, Tara Hall, revealed Fat Joe has been reaching out to her weekly for a year.

Hall told TMZ once the pioneering MC was hospitalized in June 2020, after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes, Fat Joe consistently reached out. He called her weekly to check if she or family needed anything. She also said Joe was willing to help financially and even offered to pay the memorial or funeral costs. Hall turned down the help.

RELATED: Legendary Rapper and DJ Biz Markie Dead At 57

She also revealed other hip hop icons Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane and Treach reached out while Markie was hospitalized.

Biz Markie died with his wife by his side. They were married for 16 years.