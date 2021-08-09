Hitmen Producer Chucky Thompson Dead At 53

Carl E. “Chucky” Thompson, best known for his Hip Hop and R&B production for Bad Boy’s Hitmen crew, has died. He was 53.

It isn’t immediately clear how Thompson passed away. However legendary radio DJ Donnie Simpson tweeted it was due to complications from COVID-19.

On Monday afternoon (August 9), record producer and DJ Young Guru confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram page.

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru captioned his post featuring a picture of the two of them. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one.”

He added: “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it.”

Via Okayplayer, Thompson’s publicist Tamar Juda also released a statement. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson…To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan,” the statement reads.

Chucky Thompson contributed to major hits for artists, including Faith Evans, Usher, Mariah Carey, Brian McKnight, Nas, Total, Craig Mack and more. As a member of The Hitmen, he produced platinum singles “One More Chance” and "Big Poppa” for the Notorious B.I.G. as well as Mary J. Blige’s Grammy-nominated album My Life.