Tragic Detail About Black Rob's Final Days Leaves Fans Devastated

Black Rob passed away on Saturday (April 17), and one detail from his tragic death at 51 has left fans especially devastated.

In the days following Rob’s hospitalization due to kidney failure, it was revealed that Rob, born Robert Ross, was homeless and needed money to help with his medical expenses. A GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $50,000 to get Rob back on his feet, but the “Whoa!” rapper died before it was halfway to its goal.

As of Saturday evening, the crowdsourcing page had raised just past $28,000. Fans are still able to donate in order to help with funeral expenses and more.

Bad Boy founder Diddy reportedly reached out to Rob this past week with an offer to help, but it’s not clear what the rap mogul offered to his one-time label star.

Black Rob opened up about his financial and health issues in a heartbreaking video posted to social media just days before his death.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. The shit is hard,” Rob said. “I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?”

Last week, he posted a video from his hospital bed to give well wishes to DMX’s family and friends following the Ruff Ryder legend’s death at age 50.

Rob’s death was first announced by DJ Self, and later confirmed by friends such as Mark Curry and Mario Winans.

“This hit my heart....... we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB!” Winans captioned a picture of Rob he posted to Instagram.