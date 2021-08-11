The Ladies Of ‘The Encore’ Reveal What It Takes To Survive Girl Group Drama

There’s a new R&B girl group hitting the scene and they came to slay in every way possible.

“BET Presents The Encore” brought back members from some of your favorite girl groups under one roof for a 10-episode show to ultimately record an album in 30 days and prove these ladies have what it takes to work together. The cast includes Kiely Williams (3LW, The Cheetah Girls), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Pamela Long (Total), Felisha and Fallon King (Cherish), LeMisha and Irish Grinstead (702), with solo artist Nivea as the house wild card.

Throughout the season, we saw some laughs, some tears, a lot of hard work, and classic memes from the ladies, but the drama was never too far behind to keep things interesting. After settling on the name Bluprint, the supergroup started to lose members, woman-by-woman, after Aubrey, Nivea, Pam, and sisters Lemisha and Irish decided to step down from the project. Tensions in the house left the group to round out to four members.

BET.com spoke to the remaining ladies about the impact the group faced after their former members left the house and their experiences on the show.

“We had to re-record vocals and relearn choreography while not having a lot of time,” said DeVoe. “It was not only stressful, but extremely hard to be able to pull things together at the last minute. Them leaving put a dent in everything, but we had to keep moving.”

Watch the interview below before the epic season finale of “BET Presents: The Encore” on Wednesday, August 11th at 10pm ET/PT on BET and BET HER.