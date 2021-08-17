Keyshia Cole Honors Her Mom Frankie Lons With A Final Farewell

Keyshia Cole is giving her final farewell to her late mother Frankie Lons.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram account to share pictures and footage from her mother’s funeral service and even provided her fans with a look inside the official funeral program.

“We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time,” Cole captioned her post.

