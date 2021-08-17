Keyshia Cole Honors Her Mom Frankie Lons With A Final Farewell

Keyshia Cole is giving her final farewell to her late mother Frankie Lons.
The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram account to share pictures and footage from her mother’s funeral service and even provided her fans with a look inside the official funeral program.
“We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time,” Cole captioned her post.
“I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical,” she said, “I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
Lons tragically passed away in mid-July after a long-fought and well-documented battle with addiction. According to TMZ, her cause of death was “a drug overdose, which occurred while she celebrated her 61st birthday in her Oakland, California home the day before.”
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
