Keyshia Cole, Breaks Her Silence After Death Of Mother, Frankie Lons

Still grieving from her loss, Keyshia Cole has opened up to her fans following the death of her mother Frankie Lons. The 61-year-old passed away suddenly on her birthday on Sunday (July 18). Cole’s brother, rapper Sammy Ghostt, spoke to TMZ speculating that Lons died as a result of a drug overdose at her home in Oakland, CA.

The R&B superstar publicly shared her gratitude for her mother on Instagram.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because... For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality.... we all did,” Cole captioned the post attached to a slideshow of family photos featuring her mother.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Brother Reveals The Only Item Late Mother Frankie Lons Left Him