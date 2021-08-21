Aaliyah’s Music Released On Streaming Platforms

On Friday (August 20), Aaliyah’s music was uploaded to streaming services almost 20 years after her tragic death during a plane crash.

The legendary singer’s sophomore album One In A Million dropped on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and other platforms with the rest of her catalog expected to appear over the next few weeks.

When she was just 12, Aaliyah signed a recording contract with Jive Records. A few years later, she catapulted onto the R&B charts with the release of her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number. She would go on to release her third and final studio album Aaliyah in 2001.

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on her way home from filming a music video. She was just 22.

Aaliyah’s life and musical career was recently told in a new book called Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. Penned by author Kathy Iandoli, the biography tells the full story of Aaliyah’s life and cultural impact, featuring never-before-told stories, including studio anecdotes, personal tales, and eyewitness accounts on the events leading up to her untimely passing.