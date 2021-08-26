Doja Cat Named 2021 MTV VMAs Host

Doja Cat is set to host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Airing live from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, the “Say So” singer is also among the nominees at the awards and is up for five, included the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

During the 2020 VMAs, the L.A. native performed a mash-up of “Say So” and “Like That” and earned her first award for PUSH Best New Artist. She’ll also perform during this year’s ceremony.

Doja took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

RELATED: BET Awards 2021: Doja Cat's Best Beauty Moments

“I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv,” she captioned it.