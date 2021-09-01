VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X ‘Panini’ Video Gets Sexy New Animated Look

The 2021 VMAs are right around the corner and some of our favorite artists are being celebrated in new and exciting ways. Under the VMAnimation YouTube series, three iconic VMA performances from the past have received a new, polished off look to reimagine the original popstar buzz.

Kicking off the three-episode series last month on August 18 was Lil Nas X and his cleverly futuristic “Panini” video. The animated feature was directed by Illustrator and animation director Ali Graham transformed the visuals into the ultimate throwback moment taking fans from the original innovative interpretation into a more vintage 8-bit world of gaming. The animation completely pops off the screen thanks to Cartuna, an animation production company that helped create this unique visual experience.