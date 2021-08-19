Lil Nas X Slated To Perform At The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X is set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 after a memorable performance at the 2021 BET Awards.
MTV.com announced Wednesday (Aug. 18) that the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" artist would hit the stage for the first time since his 2019 VMA performance of “Panini.”
In June, Lil Nas X lit up the stage at the 2021 BET Awards. He ended his ancient Egyptian-themed performance of “Montero” (in a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time”) by kissing his male backup dancer.
Lil Nax X earned an impressive five VMA nominations this year, including the highly coveted Video of the Year award. But winning won’t be easy. He’s competing against Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd.
In addition to Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo are also slated to perform.
The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12, at 8 p.m.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
