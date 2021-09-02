Lil Nas X’s ‘Baby News’ Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Lil Nas X is pregnant with his new album and he is ready to give birth to MONTERO on Sept. 17.

In exclusive photos released to PEOPLE, X is shown with a baby bump. He told PEOPLE he was inspired to do the photo shoot after hearing Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new track "Dolla Sign Slime.”

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he explains.

"She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

The 22-year-old continued, "I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant.’ So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing.”

Along with Megan Thee Stallion, the album includes guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and the legendary Elton John. The album, already has a Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 hit with "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and the no. 2 charting song "Industry Baby,” which featured Jack Harlow.

See the “pregnancy” photos below: