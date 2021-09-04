VMAs 2021: Doja Cat’s Performs ‘Say So’/’Like That’ In New Otherworldly Animated Video

The 2021 VMAs are almost here but before we prepare for a night full of surprises, the show is having a little fun leading up to the big event.

Rolling out reimagined animated videos from some of the most popular past performances over the years, fans are getting hyped about what’s coming up for this year's show. One of the most memorable moments came last year when Best New Artist winner Doja Cat took to the VMA stage for the first time for an out of this world take on her hit songs, “Say So”/“Like That”.

Thanks to the animation team from Chop Studio and Gibbon Animation, this new reimagined version of Doja’s performance is absolutely “ribbiting” (just watch the video to see what we’re hinting about)! Check it out below:

