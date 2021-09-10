Trina Casually Drops An Epic Update To Her Relationship Status

Is Trina getting ready to walk down the aisle?
On Sept. 9, the rapper revealed during a FaceTime call with life coach Stormy Wellington that someone put a ring on it.
She didn’t say who the lucky man is but she showed off the rock, saying, “I had a big night last night!”
See below:
Hopefully, the “Here We Go” rapper will give us all the details about her future husband sooner than later but until then — congratulations!
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
