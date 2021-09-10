Trending:

Trina Casually Drops An Epic Update To Her Relationship Status

She revealed some big news on FaceTime!

Is Trina getting ready to walk down the aisle?

On Sept. 9, the rapper revealed during a FaceTime call with life coach Stormy Wellington that someone put a ring on it.

She didn’t say who the lucky man is but she showed off the rock, saying, “I had a big night last night!”

Hopefully, the “Here We Go” rapper will give us all the details about her future husband sooner than later but until then — congratulations!

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

