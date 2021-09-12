Lil Nas X Slays Again At The MTV Video Music Awards

Trending:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

He performed “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 / 08:09 AM

Written by BET Staff

Lil Nas X is known for slaying award shows and he did it again tonight (Sept. 12) at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After being introduced by Emmy winner Billy Porter, another trailblazer in the Black queer community, X  kicked off his performance with a marching band and then jumped into his no. 2 Billboard hit “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow also joined him on the stage before he jumped into “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Surrounded by dancers in tight, pink shorts, Lil Nas X grinded and popped all over the stage. See a clip of the performance below:

It’s been an epic year for the rapper. Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was his second number one hit on the Billboard 100 after his breakout smash “Old Town Road.” Released in March and noted for its LGBTQ+ themes, MONTERO will serve as the title track for his upcoming album, which will be released on Sept. 17.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

