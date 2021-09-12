Lil Nas X Slays Again At The MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X is known for slaying award shows and he did it again tonight (Sept. 12) at the MTV Video Music Awards.



After being introduced by Emmy winner Billy Porter, another trailblazer in the Black queer community, X kicked off his performance with a marching band and then jumped into his no. 2 Billboard hit “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow also joined him on the stage before he jumped into “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Surrounded by dancers in tight, pink shorts, Lil Nas X grinded and popped all over the stage. See a clip of the performance below:

