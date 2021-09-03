Lil Nas X’s ‘Pregnant’ Photoshoot Causes A Firestorm Of Reactions On Twitter

For many artists, releasing a new album is like giving birth to a child. Lil Nas X decided to take that theme to a whole new level and created a pregnant photoshoot for MONTERO, which drops Sept. 17.
In exclusive photos released to PEOPLE, X is seen showing off his baby bump.
RELATED: Lil Nas X’s ‘Baby News’ Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
Some people couldn’t handle the imaginary and, like usual, when Lil Nas X decides to express himself, his actions are unfortunately met with homophobic rants and rages on social media. Of course, Montero Lamar Hill (his given name) is never stressed. He tweeted, “Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby."
Another tweet from the GRAMMY Award winning rapper read, “oh yes a pregnant n**ga, the greatest threat to black civil rights.”
The controversial photo was met with both negative and positive reactions. Here are some of the less than supportive and downright homophobic comments:
Luckily, the photo was also followed by positive reactions from fans who played into X's clever and unique creativity while also pointing out the hypocrisy of the outrage from others. Here are a few reactions below:
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
