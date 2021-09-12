Watch: Offset Nearly Attacked By Lion In Dubai

“Had no business playing with this damn lion,” he wrote. “I was scared.” He posted a video on his Instagram page of himself petting the lion before things went awry.

Offset has had an exhilarating September so far. The Migos rapper is celebrating the birth of his son with his wife, Cardi B. Offset also took a trip to Dubai, where hours before performing at V-Hotel in Al Habtoor City, a situation with a lion could have taken a deadly turn.

In the video, everything appears to be going well, until the lion jumps towards Offset and tries to attack him. Offset quickly disengages and tries to hand the leash over to the trainer. After the attempted lunge, the lion appeared to still be angered and ready to attack. The lion’s handler attempted to calm the lion down.

The artist's lyrics nearly foreshadowed the event on the 2018 track, “Red Room,”as he raps, “eat you alive like a lion or a gator.” Nearly three years later, his lyrics could have come full circle. Except for this time around, he was almost the prey.

Offset has been a busy, busy man. The 29-year-old rapper recently sent his 3-year-old daughter off to her first day of school. Over the Labor Day weekend, he welcomed the birth of his son with his wife, 28-year-old Cardi B. He’s currently in New York for fashion week (NYFW).