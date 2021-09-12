VMAs 2021: Host Doja Cat Captivates Above the Stage Before Ligthing It Up

Doja Cat wore a couple of hats Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to hosting, the singer, born Amala Ratna Zandile Diamini, gave a theatrical performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right.”
It was literally a high-flying performance with the “Kiss Me More” singer suspended in the air. She lands on the ground to continue with a theatrically choreographed dance with two male back-up dancers, as she performed. She later accepted the VMA for Best Collaboration for the song, which she did with singer SZA.
Doja is the first VMA host to also be nominated for the biggest award of the night--Video of the Year, according to PEOPLE.
She revealed to the magazine that she also turned down the chance to host.
RELATED: BET Awards 2021: Five Times Doja Cat Proved She’s An R&B Stunner Who’s Here To Stay
"I got this call and pitch basically, and I was in the middle of rehearsals and I just remember being like, 'No, there's no way, I'm not doing this. I'm too tired,'" she recalled. "And the people behind everything were so understanding and were like, 'Hey, we'll move this, we'll do whatever we have to do to make this work.'"
In January 2020, Doja’s song "Boss B*tch," dominated the soundtrack to the Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey," and her single, "Say So" went to #1 on Billboard in May 2020. Once again, she hit social media gold when "Say So" spawning a million dance videos on TikTok. On top of all her musical wins, she’s a powerhouse influencer across various platforms with millions of followers who can’t get enough of her fun, hyper-creative style.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
COMMENTS