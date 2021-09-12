VMAs 2021: Host Doja Cat Captivates Above the Stage Before Ligthing It Up

Doja Cat wore a couple of hats Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to hosting, the singer, born Amala Ratna Zandile Diamini, gave a theatrical performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right.”

It was literally a high-flying performance with the “Kiss Me More” singer suspended in the air. She lands on the ground to continue with a theatrically choreographed dance with two male back-up dancers, as she performed. She later accepted the VMA for Best Collaboration for the song, which she did with singer SZA.