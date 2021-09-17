Trending:

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: SpotemGottem attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting

His lawyer says he was targeted on a Miami highway.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 / 07:02 PM

Written by BET Staff

SpotemGottem, 19, is in the hospital after he was a victim of a drive-by shooting on Friday (Sept. 17) on I-95 in Miami, Florida.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said around 3 a.m. a car pulled up alongside the car the Florida rapper was riding in and began shooting. SpottemGottem was in the passenger seat and was shot in both legs. The driver was shot in the hip and he was reportedly shot at over 20 times on the driver’s side.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50

Complex reports he is in stable condition, out of surgery and will recover.

His lawyer, Raven Liberty, told the Miami Herald, “He is alive, most importantly. This was not a shoot out. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

No word on the status of the driver.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music