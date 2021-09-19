Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Raises Thousands For Charities

To celebrate the release of his highly-anticipated album, Montero, Lil Nas X continues to be creative with his album rollout, linking a charity for donations, or baby registry, to each track.
In early September, the 22-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper announced that he was pregnant with the album, Montero. On Saturday (September 18), he shared his “baby registry,” focusing on 16 charities. According to People Magazine, the charities focus on issues like healthcare, LGBTQ, BIPOC, and social justice.
RELATED: Lil Nas X Celebrates ‘Montero’ Album Drop
Lil Nas took to Twitter to say, “Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate.”
A representive for Bros in Convo, a Florida charity for Black, gay, bisexual and queer men, told TMZ that it had received $33,140 in donations as of Friday, thanks to the album. The charity was tied to the song "That's What I Want.”
Other charities include the Transinclusive Group (first Black Trans-led organization), Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center (Identifying needs in the HIV community), and Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference (strengthening faith in the Black community).
The rollout of giving birth to his namesake, Montero, was capped off with him finding the balance of figuratively and literally giving birth to the album.
(Photo by 2021 Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
COMMENTS