Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Raises Thousands For Charities

To celebrate the release of his highly-anticipated album, Montero, Lil Nas X continues to be creative with his album rollout, linking a charity for donations, or baby registry, to each track.

In early September, the 22-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper announced that he was pregnant with the album, Montero. On Saturday (September 18), he shared his “baby registry,” focusing on 16 charities. According to People Magazine, the charities focus on issues like healthcare, LGBTQ, BIPOC, and social justice.

Lil Nas took to Twitter to say, “Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate.”