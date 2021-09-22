Rihanna Drops Tantalizing Details About Her Next Album

Rihanna’s next album is one of the most anticipated in all of music, so whenever she talks about it, millions are all ears.

In the midst of rolling out her Fenty lingerie line, the multi-Grammy winner explained that she’s taking time to “experiment,” suggesting her new music will sound way different than her previous work.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna said before the taping of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” event, which will air Friday (September 24) on Amazon Prime Video.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” said RiRi in the video. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”