Drake And The Weeknd Will Be Studied At Ryerson University In Canada

Drake and The Weeknd’s music is inspirational for many, but now, it may even help students at a Canadian university attain course credit.

According to CNN, Ryerson University’s The Creative School is now offering a course that will delve into the lives and musical talents of the two Toronto-born artists.

Titled “Deconstructing Drake & The Weeknd,” the course will be offered in the winter semester beginning January 2022. Ryerson Professor-In-Residence Dalton Higgins will reportedly be teaching the class.

"It's time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically or otherwise," Higgins said, according to CNN. "And it is critical for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful."

The class will be offered as a flagship course for The Creative School’s Professional Music BA program, which Dean Charles Falzon says is Canada’s “first transdisciplinary professional music undergraduate program.”

"Even before registration opens, the enthusiasm for the class is already quite significant so I have a feeling it'll pack up very quickly," Falzon told CNN.

The course is slated to thoroughly dissect the lyrics of both artists, who have been widely praised as great songwriters.

"What people tend to forget about Drake is that he's actually a great writer," the professor said. "In his rhymes he employs all kinds of literary devices like metaphors, iambic pentameter, similes, so we're going to deconstruct his lyrics and examine how he puts his songs together."