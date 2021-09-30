BET Announces Special Edition Of ‘Rap City '21’ Before The Hip Hop Awards

Hip hop’s biggest night out is always packed with celeb appearances, groundbreaking performances and headlining speeches. And the night just got bigger!

RELATED | 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: BET Announces This Year's Nominees

On Thursday, BET Networks announced the return of its longest-running rap series for one special night. Rap City '21 is a special edition of the program just for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage. The one-hour segment is set to premiere Tuesday, October 5 at 8 PM ET before the ceremony as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present and future.

RELATED: BET News Special Exclusive: Rap City's Joe Clair Interviews Late Rapper Big Pun in 1998

Making its debut in 1989, Rap City was the preeminent hip hop series dedicated to rap music videos, important cultural commentary, and interviews with the most highlighted stars of the moment along with original freestyles from artists including Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, LL Cool J, Kanye West, Eve, Ludacris, The Diplomats, Jadakiss, Trina, Common, Big Boi, Killer Mike and many more.

Executive Produced and hosted by the legendary Big Tigger, Rap City ‘21 will try and recreate the historic platform, offering never before seen booth appearances, exclusive interviews and Rap City memories.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display,” said Big Tigger.

Rap City '21 airs on BET October 5 at 8 PM/ET followed by the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.