BET Announces The Host, Presenters, And Performers For The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Hip hop’s biggest night out is set to be a star-studded extravaganza, much like we expected!

Airing Tuesday, October 5, BET Networks just announced the fun-filled lineup for the 16th Annual BET Hip Hop Awards, which includes hosts 85 South (consisting of comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean). We’re sure the dynamic trio is set to turn the party out for the second year in a row.

Trina, Remy Ma, Jermaine Dupri, and Tank are all slated to take the stage as presenters for the nominees. While Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad are planned to rock the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage with memorable performances.

Rapper and philanthropist, Nelly will receive the 2021 I Am Hip Hop Award. “I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” the honoree previously said.

Additionally, rap legend Big Daddy Kane will pay special tribute to the late Biz Markie.

“We’re excited to once again celebrate all of the many talented artists who have made an undeniable impact on music this past year,” shares Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

We’re ecstatic to celebrate hip hop culture and best believe we’ll be partaking in the fun by joining in the conversation using #HipHopAwards—we encourage you to do the same! Watch Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9 PM EST/PT on BET.