85 South Brings The Laughs To The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, and DC Young Fly of 85 South perform onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Comedians DC Youngfly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean kept the energy high.

UPDATED ON : OCTOBER 5, 2021 / 10:26 PM

Written by Paul Meara

BET Hip Hop Awards hosts 85 South had the audience laughing up a storm.

The trio — composed of DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean — opened the show by coming out rapping to some Pimp C and dancing to Soulja Boy’s classic hit “Crank Dat.”

Later, 85 South hilariously played Monopoly backstage with all the intensity of a dice game.

While 85 South kept the audience laughing, the show was filled with epic moments. Performances by Young Thug and Gunna, Bia, Isaiah Rashad, and more have been the perfect compliment to the hilarious trio, who held down this year’s hosting duties.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

