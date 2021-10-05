85 South Brings The Laughs To The BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards hosts 85 South had the audience laughing up a storm.

The trio — composed of DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean — opened the show by coming out rapping to some Pimp C and dancing to Soulja Boy’s classic hit “Crank Dat.”

Later, 85 South hilariously played Monopoly backstage with all the intensity of a dice game.

While 85 South kept the audience laughing, the show was filled with epic moments. Performances by Young Thug and Gunna, Bia, Isaiah Rashad, and more have been the perfect compliment to the hilarious trio, who held down this year’s hosting duties.