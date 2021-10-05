Tyler The Creator Wins First Ever ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Influence’ Award

Tyler, The Creator had one of the most memorable moments of the 2021 Hip Hop Awards after he won the inaugural Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award.

During his speech, Tyler mentioned the myriad of influences that inspired him to make music his career. Everyone from Playboi Carti to Pharrell and Chad Hugo to Missy Elliott played a role in making the Cali native want to pick up a mic.

“This thing that’s a hobby or a pastime or a passion for us – a lot of people in here it kept us out of trouble and it allowed us to change our family lives, our friend lives, or our lives,” Tyler said during his speech. “It’s like a pathway for a lot of us to really just go.”

Tyler also won the award for Album of the Year for his June-released LP Call Me If You Get Lost. Watch Tyler, The Creator’s full speech below.