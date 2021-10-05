Kanye West Fans React After Seeing Board Commercial Flight

Kanye West left his fans with their jaws dropped after he was spotted flying commercial out of Los Angeles International Airport.

On Sunday (Oct. 3) the rapper was spotted by a crowd in the terminal who captured every moment with pictures and videos as mementos.

One of ‘Ye’s collaborators Vory (born Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr.) took to his Instagram to share that the “Believe What I Say” artist told him that he was going to fly solo on a commercial but he didn’t believe him.

“Nah. Ye told me he ben traveling commercial on some normal s**t I thought he was capping,” he shared.

