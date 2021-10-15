Wizkid’s “Essence” Hits No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems has reached another level of success on the adult R&B market as his popular single topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

According to Billboard, “Essence” is Wizkid’s first Adult R&B No.1 on for his third appearance on the chart. He previously checked in on the charts with a feature on Drake’s “One Dance” with Kyla and Beyonce and SAINt Jhn’s “Brown Skin Girl,” featuring Blue Ivy Carter.

Right off of the Nigerian artists second album Made in Lagos, “Essence” first proved its popularity on the charts when it spent four weeks at No.1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in September. The single was initially released in April with a pairing music video that has now reached 37 million views on YouTube.

RELATED: Here Are 5 Reasons Why Burna Boy Is An International Sensation

“That song has become emblematic of being back outside,” he says in an interview with Billboard. “Then, a narrative on the internet started about the song being the song of the summer — and we took that energy and ran with it.”

He adds, “We just came out of the craziest pandemic ... Afrobeats just spreads love around a room when you play it.”