Teacher's Aide Arrested For Having Sex With A 14-Year-Old Special Needs Student Several Times

A Florida teacher’s aide has been arrested after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old special needs student.

Alana Chasky, who worked at Riverdale Country School in Brevard County, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old and distributing obscene material to a minor, according to Click Orlando.

Riverdale Country Day School is a school for students with emotional and behavioral disorders.

According to police, the victim’s mother notified them that she found text messages and images between Chasky and her son in September. The unidentified victim’s mother was aware Chasky spent time with her son because she was supposed to be assisting with his behavioral issues. However, the unnamed mother told Chasky to stay away from her son in May because she thought their relationship had crossed the line.

Despite the mother’s warnings, Chasky continued to pick the boy up and drop him off, police said.

In July, police spoke to the victim in regards to him violating his home detention. During this conversation, the 14-year-old boy told police that he'd exposed himself to Chasky and the two had cuddled.

On Sept. 10, the boy was arrested for burglarizing Chasky's house. At this time, the victim’s mother showed police the explicit text messages. In early October, the boy admitted that he and Chasky had sex multiple times at her home, according to an arrest report.

Riverdale Country School CEO Michele Maust said Chasky resigned from her position as a teacher's aide on June 30.

"We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of this alleged event and will continue to do so until its completion. The accused has not been an employee at the site since June 30. She voluntarily resigned during the Summer. Riverdale Country School remains committed to its mission of meeting the individual educational, therapeutic and behavioral needs of the children and adolescents it serves," Maust told Click Orlando.