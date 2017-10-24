Photos Of Students In KKK Robes Performing Nazi Salutes At Halloween Party Sparks Investigation

A school in Chesapeake, Virginia, has opened an investigation after two photos posted to Instagram appear to show a student dressed in a KKK robe and doing the Nazi salute at a Halloween party.

After the images were posted to other social media outlets, several people claimed the teens pictured attend Hickory High School, reported 13News Now. Many concerned parents and community members reached out to the school and asked for them to investigate the photos.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools released the following statement:

“The school division is aware of the incident and is taking appropriate action; however, we do not comment on individual student discipline.”