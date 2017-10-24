Photos Of Students In KKK Robes Performing Nazi Salutes At Halloween Party Sparks Investigation

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
A school in Chesapeake, Virginia, has opened an investigation after two photos posted to Instagram appear to show a student dressed in a KKK robe and doing the Nazi salute at a Halloween party.
After the images were posted to other social media outlets, several people claimed the teens pictured attend Hickory High School, reported 13News Now. Many concerned parents and community members reached out to the school and asked for them to investigate the photos.
A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools released the following statement:
“The school division is aware of the incident and is taking appropriate action; however, we do not comment on individual student discipline.”
Several community members spoke out against the photos. Some believe the students should be disciplined, whereas others believe their decision was poor but should go unpunished.
“It’s gonna be offensive to some people as it should be. I wouldn't want my kid to do that. I don’t think they should face any consequences, however, I think it was done in very poor taste,” Wendy Gonzalez told 13News Now.
“It makes me very angry. It’s up to the parents to discipline those children and tell them what’s right and wrong,” Kitty Thompson told the station.
“I think in this day and age people don't think of the consequences for their actions or how that might impact others around them or how others might interpret their actions,” Cedric West said.
(Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
