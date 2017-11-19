This Anti-LGBT Congressman Resigned After He Was Caught Having Sex With A Man

Another “family values” Republican has been not only found cheating on his wife, but with man.

Ohio House Representative Wes Goodman has resigned after being confronted about having consensual sex with a man who was not an employee of his.

According to Newsweek, a few months ago an observer saw Goodman at his office in Columbus, Ohio having sex with the man and informed the Ohio House chief of staff, who subsequently told Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger. He later met with Goodman, who resigned immediately after the meeting citing “inappropriate conduct” as the reason behind his stepping down.

Wes Goodman is a 33-year-old married man who calls himself the “conscience of the conservative movement.” He’s often spoken about “natural marriage” during his career.

Oh the irony. And hey, remember, as one Twitter user pointed out: Goodman shouldn’t be shamed for being a gay man, but rather, his hypocrisy. His understanding of this should help him as he begins his search for a new job.