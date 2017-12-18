Tavis Smiley Denies Sending Lewd Text Messages To Subordinates, But Admits To 'Consensual' Sexual Relationships With Employees

After PBS announced they would be suspending distribution of Tavis Smiley’s talk show amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the veteran television host has maintained his innocence and even went as far as to say, "PBS made a huge mistake here."

When asked what kind of proof Smiley has to show his relationships with women were consensual, he said he has “letters, cards, gifts and, certainly, photographs."

"I celebrate and applaud these women who had the courage to come out," he added. He then went on to say that the current climate has resulted in some "people end up being guilty simply by accusations."

During a sit-down interview on Good Morning America today, Smiley, 53, admitted to having consensual sexual relationships with staff members but when it comes to the allegations against him, he said, "I've never groped, I've never coerced" women into sexual relations on his staff "in 30 years over six different networks."

Tavis Smiley pushes back against allegations of sexual misconduct: “I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately…I celebrate and applaud these women who’ve had the courage to come out and tell their truth.” pic.twitter.com/VNuxgQczrS

In addition to the claims of sexual misconduct, Smiley has also refuted any claims that he has created a hostile work environment.

"I have feelings. I have emotions and when the ball gets dropped,” he has had to pick it back up.

“The environments are intense at times,” he added. “I‘m not an angBry black man and this notion of a hostile environment just doesn’t fit."

Additionally, Smiley said he was unsure whether he would get back into business with PBS for distribution of his show.

"PBS made a huge mistake here. They need to fix it. They need to correct it," he said. "I'm going to do anything to protect my reputation.

"The PBS investigators refused to review any of my personal documentation, refused to provide me the names of any accusers, refused to speak to my current staff, and refused to provide me any semblance of due process to defend myself against allegations from unknown sources," Smiley added. "Their mind was made up."

Despite Smiley’s decision to fight back, PBS has defended their investigation and stood by the decision to no longer distribute Smiley’s show.

"Following receipt of a complaint, PBS hired an independent law firm to conduct an investigation and we stand by its integrity. The totality of the investigation, which included a three-hour interview of Mr. Smiley, revealed multiple sexual relationships with subordinates over many years, and other acts that together constitute a pattern of conduct inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS," a PBS spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.