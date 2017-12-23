Trump Reportedly Said Nigerians Live in 'Huts' and Haitians 'All Have Aids'

The New York Times ran a long story today (December 23) about Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policy and some very interesting quotes reportedly made by him were revealed in it.

According to the newspaper, back in June, after being informed how many foreigners had obtained visas to enter the United States this year, the president said Haitians “all have AIDS.” This coming from one person who was briefed about the situation by another person who was actually in attendance.

Haiti sent 15,000 people to the U.S. in 2017.

Perhaps as disturbing was the comment he made during the same briefing about Nigeria. After being told 40,000 had come from the African country, Trump remarked that after they saw what America was like they would never “go back to their huts” in their native country.

This was recalled by two officials whose names were not released by the Times because they asked their names remain anonymous, however the newspaper is reporting that the officials “found them so noteworthy that they related them to others at the time.”

Of course, the White House is denying that those exact words were used, however surprisingly, they did not dispute the thrust of the conversation in question.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an official statement that “General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims. It’s both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if President Trump said those words, and even if it wasn’t an exact recollection of what he said, anything close to it is highly disturbing.

Is it 2020 yet?

Read the full New York Times story here.