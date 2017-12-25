Barack Obama Makes His First Post-White House Christmas Address

Former President Barack Obama might not hold the title of commander-in-chief anymore, but his dedication to the American people has not wavered. Obama took to social media sharing an uplifting message in his first post-White House Christmas address.

The former President shared an adorable photo of him accompanied by former First Lady, Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, and five young children dressed as holiday elves. “On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season,” he wrote.

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

This year marks the first time the Obama family has celebrated the holiday season outside of the White House.

Written by Jasmine Washington