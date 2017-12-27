Teacher Shockingly Caught Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In A Car By His Own Father

A 13-year-old boy was caught having sex with a 44-year-old teacher by his own father.

Rachel Gonzales was charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

On December 14, in Bay City, Texas, the boy’s father claimed to have caught the pair in the backseat of a vehicle, according to local police.

More evidence of the inappropriate relationship was obtained by locating the victim’s phone. Gonzales was served warrants on December 22 and was taken to Matagorda County Jail. Along with the improper relationship charge, she was booked on a charge of online solicitation.

Gonzales has been released on bond and awaits trial.