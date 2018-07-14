White Man Calling People At Train Station N-word Results In Him Getting Knocked Out

CHICAGO - APRIL 02: The Chicago Theater, framed through the entrance to the Red Line subway station in Chicago, Illinois on APRIL 02, 2013. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)



Yikes. Was it worth it, though?

Tensions have been running extremely high with ridiculously large amounts of racism running amok in the United States. From “Permit Patty” to the attack on a young boy for mowing a lawn, the level of petty acts towards Black people is not only annoying, but causing lots of unnecessary confrontation.

Recently, a video began going viral of a white man in Chicago calling people at a crowded train station the N-word, and let’s just say one man heard enough.

After the white man continuously screamed out rude and racist obscenities while asking, “What you gonna do, n*gga?” the Black man responded by laying hands on the man, almost knocking him out.

See the cringe-worthy moment for yourself.

Yikes.

