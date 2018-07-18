White Day Care Worker Who Admitted To Hanging A Toddler In A Noose Only Sentenced To Probation

A white day care worker who admitted to hanging a toddler from a noose in her basement will not serve any time in prison and will instead be placed on probation for the next 10 years.

In 2016, Nataliia Karia, 43, was arrested and charged for putting a 16-month-old in a noose in her Minneapolis basement. Another parent who was coming to pick up their child luckily found the child before any major damage was done and the toddler survived, reported WCCO.

Karia fled the scene and hit a pedestrian and bicyclist. They also survived.

During her sentencing hearing on Monday, Karia spoke through Ukrainian translator and apologized to all the victims.

"Please forgive me for everything that happened to the boy and that terrible day," Karia tearfully said. "Unfortunately, you will have to live with those injuries that I caused you."

Karia also explained she was suicidal and suffering from severe mental illness when the incident occurred. She then alleged her abusive husband wouldn’t spend money for emergency care or medication.

"My husband was only thinking about money, how much money we would lose if we closed the day care and how much it would cost if he took me to the emergency room,” Karia said.

Although prosecutors sought mandatory prison time where she could receive mental health treatment, Judge Jay Quam ruled Karia’s mental state was a mitigating factor in the sentence.

"The question remains as to why a mother of four children, who has no known history of physical aggression or other criminal behavior, would engage in such acts of violence,” Quam said in court.

The judge also considered letters of support from parents whose children attended Karia's day care. Many of the parent said her actions that day were completely out of character.

Karia will serve 10 years of probation. She is not allowed to do any more day care work and will be placed on electronic home monitoring.

She says she is in the process of divorcing her husband.