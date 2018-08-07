Video Of Nail Salon Worker Throwing Acetone And Beating Black Women With Brooms Sparks Protest

Protesters have gathered outside of a Brooklyn nail salon Monday after a viral video showed employees of the salon beating Black women with broomsticks and hurling acetone on them over an alleged eyebrow was dispute.

Nearly 100 demonstrators marched and chanted, “Shut them down!” and “No money! No toes! No nails!” outside 888 Happy Red Apple Nails. The protesters also held signs that read “BLACK $$$ MATTERS.”

Eventually, bottles, shoes and other objects were tossed at the salon, resulting in the salon’s owner and another employee being escorted out by police officers.

The protest followed a confrontation on Friday night involving three customers and several employees. In video of the incident, two workers smacked the customers with broomsticks as they ran out the door.

Bystander Mercy Maduka, who posted the cellphone footage online, claimed the incident happened after “the Asian lady in the blue shorts messed up the ladies eyebrow and it was completely bald.”