Michelle Obama And BET Team Up For 'When We All Vote' Campaign

Michelle Obama is trying to get out the vote in anticipation of the November midterm elections, and she wants everyone to take part.

In celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act, and in partnership with BET, the former First Lady’s When We All Vote campaign just announced its Week of Action.

From September 22 to September 29, the When We All Vote team, including Co-chairs and Ambassadors, will crisscross the United States in hopes of creating a dialog with voters, get folks registered, fired up, and ready to vote in the midterm elections and beyond.

There will be flagship events in at least a dozen cities and the campaign is calling on people across the country to host events in their own communities throughout the week. Those cities include Detroit, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Houston, and Cleveland.

When We All Vote is a new national, nonpartisan not-for-profit and brings together citizens, institutions, and organizations to spark a conversation about our rights and responsibilities in shaping our democracy. Namely, the responsibility of registering and voting.

When We All Vote’s co-chairs are some of America’s most trusted voices, including Mrs. Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Join the conversation by talking to friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of their voice and their vote. Because When We All Vote, we can change the world.

When We All Vote is on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in this and every election. We know that our democracy is strongest when everyone’s voice is heard, and we speak the loudest when we all cast our ballots.

As the first media partnership for When We All Vote, BET aired a special When We All Vote voter registration video that premiered during Black Girls Rock. Our newly launched partnership consists of on media support, event partnership and digital partnerships, including a dedicated voter registration webpage that will be active in the dates leading to the midterm election this November.

This partnership is a part of BET’s long standing commitment to promoting civic engagement. In addition to When We All Vote, BET is partnering with Headcount to register voters at BET tent poles tapings in the lead up to Election Day, as well as Higher Heights, TurboVote and Election Protection.

Visit the When We All Vote website here for more information.