Trump Family Roasted After Ivanka’s Son And Lara Trump Were Spotted Wearing Nike Athletic Gear

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Laura Trump and Eric Trump exit Marine One as they return to the White House from Tampa Bay, Florida on July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Looks like we aren't the only ones who ignore Donald's tweets.

Published 2 days ago

Donald Trump may have a personal vendetta against Nike for making Colin Kaepernick the face of their campaign, but it looks like some people in his family are unafraid to rock the swoosh.

Recently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in Washington, D.C., running a race. After they completed the run, they took photos with their son, Theodore, who was spotted in a fresh pair of Nike shoes and socks.

Ivanka posted a collage of photos from the Army Ten-Miler, which is sponsored by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. The toddler can be seen in the upper right photo.

Additionally, the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, 35, was seen working out with a personal training team. During her intense sweat session, Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, wore a pair of Nike sneakers.

Melania Trump also reportedly wore a pair of sneakers by Nike-owned brand Converse during her solo tour of Africa last week.

Needless to say, the whole family was teased for straying from the elder Trump. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

