Trump Family Roasted After Ivanka’s Son And Lara Trump Were Spotted Wearing Nike Athletic Gear

Donald Trump may have a personal vendetta against Nike for making Colin Kaepernick the face of their campaign, but it looks like some people in his family are unafraid to rock the swoosh.

Recently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in Washington, D.C., running a race. After they completed the run, they took photos with their son, Theodore, who was spotted in a fresh pair of Nike shoes and socks.

Ivanka posted a collage of photos from the Army Ten-Miler, which is sponsored by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. The toddler can be seen in the upper right photo.