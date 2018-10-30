White Father Slammed After Saying He Didn’t Expect Outrage For Dressing As A Nazi For Halloween

A white Kentucky man is getting slammed for saying he didn’t expect the outrage directed at him after he dressed his son and himself as Nazis for a Thursday trick or treat event.

Last week, Bryant Goldbach, of Owensboro, took his children to an event called the Trail of Treats, which appears to be a reference to the horrible Trail of Tears because #ThisIsAmerica.

Goldbach says he originally did it for historical purposes.

"Anyone who knows us knows that we love history and often dress the part of historical figures," Goldbach wrote on social media.

Goldback dress as a Nazi soldier and dressed his son as Adolf Hitler. Photos of the family were quickly circulated on Twitter.