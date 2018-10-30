White Father Slammed After Saying He Didn’t Expect Outrage For Dressing As A Nazi For Halloween

"Dad is either the stupidest human around or a neo-nazi."

A white Kentucky man is getting slammed for saying he didn’t expect the outrage directed at him after he dressed his son and himself as Nazis for a Thursday trick or treat event.

Last week, Bryant Goldbach, of Owensboro, took his children to an event called the Trail of Treats, which appears to be a reference to the horrible Trail of Tears because #ThisIsAmerica.

Goldbach says he originally did it for historical purposes.

"Anyone who knows us knows that we love history and often dress the part of historical figures," Goldbach wrote on social media.

Goldback dress as a Nazi soldier and dressed his son as Adolf Hitler. Photos of the family were quickly circulated on Twitter.

While he was out, said Goldbach, he and his family were threatened for wearing the costumes.

"Tonight grown adults threatened a child over his costume," Goldbach wrote on social media. "Threatened to rip his outfit off of him, screaming obscenities, scaring a small child."

Eventually, Goldbach apologized for the costumes and said he didn’t realize it would result in such backlash.

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," Goldbach said.

Many were confused by how Goldbach didn't think the costumes would be viewed as offensive. What's more, some asked where Goldbach purchased such an authentic looking and form-fitting Nazi uniform. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: WFLA)

