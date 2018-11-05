Andrew Gillum Endorsed By Rihanna, Who Urged Florida Voters To Make Him Their First Black Governor

The Florida governor's race between Andrew Gillum (D) and Ron DeSantis (R) is currently neck and neck, but the Tallahassee mayor may get a surge of support from Rihanna fans.

Days before the midterm election, Rihanna posted an endorsement for Gillum, who would be the first Black governor for the state.

"You have the opportunity to make history this election," she wrote on Instagram. "The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!"