Andrew Gillum Endorsed By Rihanna, Who Urged Florida Voters To Make Him Their First Black Governor

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The Florida governor's race between Andrew Gillum (D) and Ron DeSantis (R) is currently neck and neck, but the Tallahassee mayor may get a surge of support from Rihanna fans.
Days before the midterm election, Rihanna posted an endorsement for Gillum, who would be the first Black governor for the state.
"You have the opportunity to make history this election," she wrote on Instagram. "The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!"
“If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!”
Back in October, Rihanna told her fans, "you have 1 job today and that is to properly register to vote."
Photos from left: Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images, Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
