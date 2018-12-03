Pre-schoolers Drank Pine-Sol When Classroom Assistant Thought The Cleaning Product Was Apple Juice

Luckily no injuries or illnesses were reported.

Pre-school children at a school in Hawaii were served Pine-Sol after a staff worker mistook the cleaning solution for apple juice.

According to KHON, at least three children, between the ages of 4 and 5, took sips of the product. The children were served when an assistant took the Pine-Sol, which was properly labeled and in the correct bottle, off of the cleaning cart and poured it for students.

Quickly after, a lead teacher smelled the yellow liquid and stopped the Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool students from drinking, according to a state Health Department report.

Although the children took small sips of the liquid, they did not show any signs of trauma or sickness.

The three children who actually took the sips were evaluated by EMS officials. Their parents were notified as well.

As far as the classroom assistant is concerned, they no longer are employed by the preschool KHON reported.

In a letter home, the school said it will be re-evaluating its procedures for servings snacks and refreshments. The preschool’s staff is also to undergo mandatory training.

