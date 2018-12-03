Woman Disappears On Vacation After Texting Her AirBnb Was ‘Sketchy’ And Getting Into Unknown Car

A Florida woman mysteriously disappeared on a Costa Rican vacation after texting several family members that her living situation was “sketchy.”

The family of Carla Stefaniak told CBS Miami that the 36-year-old never boarded her flight home on Wednesday.

Stefaniak’s sister-in-law April Burton said the two were texting around 8 p.m. Tuesday night when Stefaniak said it was raining and the power went out in her Airbnb.

"It's pretty sketchy here,” was the last message Burton received.

"Words cannot express how shocking and devastating this is to her family and her friends. If anyone can help us with this situation, it will be highly appreciated," Burton wrote on Facebook.

Before receiving the alarming messages, Stefaniak’s family only saw photos of her smiling and happy.

According to owners of the AirbnB, Stefaniak was last seen getting into an Uber; however, the Uber driver she traveled with and security guards, said she left in an unknown car. Uber also said there was no transaction on her account early Wednesday morning.

Burton also told the local news station that Stefaniak's brother traveled to Costa Rica to search for his sister.

"He said he's not coming back until he finds her," Burton said. "She was just such a happy go lucky person. I'm just afraid she was just too trusting with someone there."