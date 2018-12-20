Michelle Obama Stuns Sarah Jessica Parker With Gold Balenciaga Boots On Final Stop Of Becoming Tour

On the final leg of her Becoming tour, former first lady Michelle Obama came to slay in Balenciaga boots.

At the Wednesday appearance in Brooklyn, Mrs. Obama hit the Barclays Center stage with Sarah Jessica Parker. While the iconic duo alone is enough the stun any crowd, Michelle Obama’s $4,000 gold thigh-high Balenciagas quickly became the real star of the show.

After people picked their jaws up from off the ground, Mrs. Obama wasted no time in throwing serious shade at President Trump. While comparing the current administration to that of her husband, the former first lady said Trump is held to a lower standard then Barack Obama, who was forced to set the bar incredibly high.

“Often time, when you’re the first or the only, the bar shifts a lot, right?" Obama told SJP according to the Associated Press. "The bar gets set, you meet it, exceed it, they move the bar, and were watching that right now — the bar’s just swinging, and swinging.”

She then went on to say that the bar for Trump is "very different" than the bar was back in 2008.

“It’s a totally new bar — never seen this bar before, ever,” she said. “But when we were in office, our bar was very different — not getting indicted, and telling the truth.”

Wednesday night was the last stop in 2018 to promote Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir. Although it was only recently released, Becoming quickly became the fastest-selling book of 2018 when it was released last month. Recently, Mrs. Obama announced that she will be adding more tour dates in 2019.