Court Date Set For Rachel Dolezal's 80K Welfare Fraud Case

A Washington state judge set a court date for Rachel Dolezal, who is standing trial for welfare fraud, for March 4, FOX 28 Spokane reported .

Dolezal, who once led the Washington state NAACP chapter while pretending to be a Black woman, pleaded not guilty to illegally receiving nearly $9,000 in government support between Aug. 2015 and Dec. 2017. During the two-year period, Dolezal claimed she was living on just a few hundred dollars a month to receive government assistance for food and childcare.

However, investigators later learned she earned $84,000 from her memoir, In Full Color, as well as speaking engagements.

Rachel was arrested in May 2018 on charges of first-degree theft by welfare fraud, perjury in the second degree and false verification for public assistance, FOX 28 reported.

The 41-year-old mother of two faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Dolezal, whose parents outed her as a white women of Swedish, Czech and German ancestry, stepped down from her role with the NAACP in 2015. Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, was also kicked off a police oversight commission, lost a position as a freelance columnist for a weekly newspaper in Spokane and was terminated from her African studies teaching job at Eastern Washington University.

In April, Netflix premiered The Rachel Divide — a documentary about her “struggle” with racial identity.