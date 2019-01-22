Cardi B Claps Back At Conservative Journalist For Asking How "Twerk" Video Supports #MeToo Movement

After Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren got dragged for going after Cardi B's political Instagram video, another blonde-haired conservative commentator tried to hop on the clout train by going after the rapper's latest music video.

On the same day that her infamous government shutdown video went viral, Cardi B and City Girls released the video for their new song, "Twerk." The video not only shows the song's collaborators twerking in animal-inspired body paint, but it also features the best twerkers from around the world. While many people celebrated the video, Daily Caller columnist Stephanie Hamill tweeted that the content of the video undermines the #metoo movement.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

"In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in. THX ..," Hamill tweeted. While Hamil may not have expected an actual answer from the Bronx rapper, Cardi B wasted no time letting the conservative host know that the "Twerk" video is all about women empowerment.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

"It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. do whatever I want and that NO still means," the "Money" rapper tweeted. "So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks." The response, which received over 100,000 likes seemingly surprised Hamill, who could not keep that same energy in her follow up tweet. She even asked Cardi B to be a guest on her show.

I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!

But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk 🤣) Come on my show, debate me! https://t.co/TaqAiF9Jmv — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 22, 2019

Just an hour after responding to Hamill, Cardi B also revealed she's been getting online harassment from conservatives. "All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f—in up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."

Written by Rachel Herron