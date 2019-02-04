Body Cam Footage Shows Mother Threaten To Kill Daughter’s Husband For Exposing Their Affair

Newly released video from an arrest of a Florida woman reveals she tried to kill her daughter’s husband for exposing their affair.

In 2017, Kathleen Davis was detained by police in Palm Beach Gardens. The 59-year-old was arrested after she drove to her son-in-law Michael Sciarra’s in an angry fit when he told her daughter about their four-year affair.

Davis began her attack by throwing eggs at the men. Then she tried to run down the man in her car. When she was handcuffed by police, Davis said she wanted to kill Sciarra because he “destroyed” the relationship with her daughter Hannah.

In dashcam and body cam footage from the arrest, police approached Davis while she was still revving the engine of her Mercedes. After she got out of the car, she told police Sciarra assaulted her.

“He abused me. He sexually assaulted me,” she told police.

Davis then told officers: “He raped me and then he told my daughter that we were sleeping together for three and a half years. So I am pretty p***ed off’.”

“I tried to run him down with car,” she admitted.

“That man is my daughter’s ex-husband,” she continued. “He told my daughter that I f***ing f***ed him for three and a half years. My daughter doesn’t even want to have a relationship with me anymore.”

At one point, Davis was leaning against the hood of a police cruiser while hysterically laughing at the fact that she’s a “pastor’s wife.”

Since her arrest, Davis pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was given three years of probation. She was also ordered to stay away from Sciarra, take an anger management course, and abstain from drugs and alcohol.