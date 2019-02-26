Cory Booker Playfully Pokes Fun Of Himself After Getting Roasted For His ‘Target Lady’ Outfit

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at his "Conversation with Cory" campaign event at the Nevada Partners Event Center on February 24, 2019 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Booker is campaigning for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"My dad always told me, 'You got more degrees than the month of July, but you ain’t hot.'"—Senator Booker

Since Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) first announced he was running for president in 2020, he has tougher scrutiny than ever before. In addition to his political career and policy positions, Booker's fashion choices are also fair game.

Luckily, the senator has a great sense of humor. 

Earlier this week, Booker was photographed walking down the street in what some people are calling a "Target" outfit. Booker's red vest and over-sized jeans look quickly became his own version of the "Obama tan suit."

And people on Twitter would not let him live it down. 

Instead of letting the social media jokes get the better of him, Booker proved that he too can be self-deprecating and poked fun at himself. 

"My dad always told me, 'You got more degrees than the month of July, but you ain’t hot.' Can’t say he was wrong here," Booker tweeted. 

Booker has already begun hitting the campaign trail with a stop in Las Vegas on Sunday and an upcoming trip to South Carolina. 

In a speech at a North Las Vegas job training center, Booker called for a "revival of civic grace" to end injustice and bigotry.

 

"We cannot do great things if we're ripping each other apart, if we fail to see the dignity of all Americans," he said.

 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

