Cory Booker Playfully Pokes Fun Of Himself After Getting Roasted For His ‘Target Lady’ Outfit

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Since Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) first announced he was running for president in 2020, he has tougher scrutiny than ever before. In addition to his political career and policy positions, Booker's fashion choices are also fair game.
Luckily, the senator has a great sense of humor.
Earlier this week, Booker was photographed walking down the street in what some people are calling a "Target" outfit. Booker's red vest and over-sized jeans look quickly became his own version of the "Obama tan suit."
And people on Twitter would not let him live it down.
Instead of letting the social media jokes get the better of him, Booker proved that he too can be self-deprecating and poked fun at himself.
"My dad always told me, 'You got more degrees than the month of July, but you ain’t hot.' Can’t say he was wrong here," Booker tweeted.
Booker has already begun hitting the campaign trail with a stop in Las Vegas on Sunday and an upcoming trip to South Carolina.
In a speech at a North Las Vegas job training center, Booker called for a "revival of civic grace" to end injustice and bigotry.
"We cannot do great things if we're ripping each other apart, if we fail to see the dignity of all Americans," he said.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS