Lizzo Amps Up Body Positivity Message After Discovering She's In A 'South Park' Episode

Lizzo's influence is truly everywhere.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winner took to TikTok with a blind reaction video after she found out she had been referenced in the latest episode of "South Park," as cited by PEOPLE . While it was her "worst nightmare," the moment ended up being less than scary and wholly empowering.

During the episode, moms Sheila and Sharon are having a conversation about weight loss while the latter revealed her doctor wouldn't prescribe any weight loss medicine to her because she doesn't have diabetes. That led Sheila to ask how she was going to manage without them.

"Now, there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro," said Sharon. “I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo.” The episode cuts to an ad that explains that the drug named “Lizzo”, “makes you feel good about your weight — and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

While watching, Lizzo appeared shocked. Her jaw dropped.

In the episode, the ad continued by claiming that "70% of patients on Lizzo no longer care how much they weigh.”

“Ask about the power of not giving a f - - - with Lizzo,” the ad said while closing, Lizzo added her two cents, "Period."

We know that's right!

After the clip ended, Lizzo said "That's crazy. I just feel like damn, I’m really that b - - - h.”

"I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f---," she said, and — referring to "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone — she continued, "to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--- I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

“And I’m gonna keep on showing you how to not give a f---,” she added, before finishing the video with her own spin on the faux ad’s jingle.